7 Yeti Cooler Dupes That Are Just as Good as the Real Thing

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Few coolers have a reputation to match the Yeti. Yeti’s premium coolers are known for their thickness, outstanding durability, and next-level insulation that can keep ice and other goods frozen for days. But that level of convenience and performance comes at a cost (literally)—regular-sized Yeti coolers will set you back anywhere from $300 to $800 a pop. While there’s no doubt that Yeti’s supreme quality and rugged design makes them worth the lofty price tag, that’s still a lot of money to shell out for the ability to crack open a really cold one on the beach.

Don’t feel like opening your wallet that much for a cooler? We totally understand. Fortunately, there are plenty of high-quality Yeti cooler dupes out there right now, and some are so good that you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference. These coolers feature the same luxury features and designs that you’d get with a Yeti cooler, including powerful insulation, rubber gaskets to seal out warm air, and the ability to keep your must-haves frigid for days—just at a much lower cost.

Read more at The Daily Beast.