Lori Vallow’s Former Friend Says She Threatened to ‘Cut Me Up’

A former friend of Lori Vallow broke down on the stand Wednesday as she recounted how the Doomsday mom terrifyingly threatened to “cut” and kill her—and then bury her body in a “place nobody would ever find” her.

“She said she would cut me up and wasn’t in the mental place to do it but would get herself in a place to do it,” Audrey Barattiero, 34, tearfully told Ada County jurors, according to East Idaho News. “There would be blood and bleach and something about trash bags. She would bury me in a place nobody would ever find me.”

The harrowing October 2019 conversation came just one month after prosecutors say that Vallow and Chad Daybell killed her two children and buried their bodies in the apocalyptic author’s backyard. Then, around the time that Vallow threatened her friend who she met through the Mormon church, prosecutors say the religious fanatic couple conspired to kill Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, for an insurance payout.

