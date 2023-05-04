Minka Kelly wows in a vibrant green ensemble as she stops by The View to promote latest memoir

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Minka Kelly turned heads in an all-green ensemble when she stopped by The View in NYC on Wednesday to promote her new memoir, Tell Me Everything.

In addition to the many shocking revelations in the book, Minka recently revealed that she begins a story about her work in a “viewing show” at the age of 17.

“I start the book with the story of working in a peep show because that’s the story I was most ashamed of,” she said on the show. “That was the thing I was most afraid of ever sharing with anyone.”

The 42-year-old Friday Night Lights alumnus talks about a traumatic childhood in the book and is currently doing the rounds promoting it.

The star slipped into high-waisted lime green pants and a mint green knit sweater that kept her toasty in the colder temperatures.

The beauty, who has been romantically linked to Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, paired her colorful outfit with a green and white plaid coat, which she donned earlier Tuesday when she left GMA.

She slipped on a pair of tan, open-toed heels so that the attire could be the main focal point of her outing.

Her voluminous dark brown locks were parted to the side and fell effortlessly past her shoulders in light curls.

She kept her accessories minimal for the day and wore a pair of gold earrings for a flashy touch to her fashion-forward look.

Minka’s makeup was classically done and consisted of a coat of mascara on her eyelashes, along with a bronze eyeshadow around her eyes.

A lighter blush and highlighter were applied to her cheekbones, while a dark pink shimmery shade was worn on her lips for a finishing touch.

The Roommate actress opted not to carry heavy purses or handbags as she strolled into the building before appearing on The View.

Joining the hosts for Wednesday’s episode, Minka revealed that she had worked on a peep show at just 17 years old before landing a successful role on Friday Night Lights years later, where the book also opens, per Decide.

“I start the book with the story of working in a peep show because that’s the story I was most ashamed of,” she explained. “That was the thing I was most afraid of ever sharing with anyone.”

At one point, the actress had made the decision to tell someone close to her about her past, but the person only made her feel “bad” about it.

She added that therapy has had a positive impact on her life, explaining, “Often women have no choice but to do what they have to do to survive and put a roof over your head and food in your mouth. ‘

The star then gushed that her tell-all book was meant to be a “love letter” to her late mother who did everything she could to help them “survive.”

Her memoir was officially released on Tuesday, May 2, and the star came along Good morning America to discuss the book further. The author said the memoir started out as a project for herself, but then realized it could be something bigger.

“I’m certainly not the only one raised by a single mom who struggled with addiction,” she said.

In her new memoir, Minka describes her traumatic childhood with her mother, Maureen, who supported them by working as an exotic dancer and sometimes took her to work.

Unfortunately, her mother’s struggle with drug addiction meant that at times they experienced hunger and homelessness.

Her father, former Aerosmith guitarist, Rick Dufay, 71, wasn’t around during her childhood, but the two got back together as Minka got older and are now in a good relationship.

The Beach House actress credits therapy for helping her see her life more clearly, explaining that she was able to make sense of moments from her past. Minka and her mother were able to reconcile before she died of cancer in 2008.

She said she has been able to connect with other women who have had similar experiences and hopes her book will help others.

‘I want people to feel seen. I want people to become more familiar with the idea of ​​grace and forgiveness. Grace isn’t for people you think deserve it, that’s why it’s called ‘grace.’

Minka also describes her “toxic” relationship with her then-Friday Night Light co-star, Taylor Kitsch, in snippets per The everyday beast. The two not only had a relationship on screen, but were also together in real life.

She explained that her focus on set revolved around Taylor rather than other castmates, saying, “So when my relationship with Taylor got toxic, I had no one to turn to.”

Kelly admitted to “marrying” her co-star, even though a show producer, Peter Berg, warned her to do otherwise.

The actress explained that both she and the actor had broken up and got back together “more times than (she) (could) count.”

She also added, “Life became very difficult both on and off set when we broke up. We were young and had few resources to deal with our emotions and personal grievances.’

Minka recalled that when she wasn’t dating Taylor, the two couldn’t use the same trailers on set and also “couldn’t ride in the same van together…” The beauty added that Kitsch was more open about his “feelings” with different castmates than she was.

“My co-workers wouldn’t take me out for drinks after work to mend my broken heart,” adding, “they took him out.”

Minka starred in the series for the first three seasons and only appeared briefly in the fourth season. Taylor, on the other hand, remained on the series for five seasons.