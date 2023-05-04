Thu. May 4th, 2023

    ATLANTA ACTIVE SHOOTER: At Least 5 Shot, 1 Dead In Midtown Shooting

    May 3, 2023
    ATLANTA – A shooting occurred at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday, resulting in one fatality and four individuals being transported to the hospital. The suspect, who is known to the police, has not been apprehended, prompting authorities to issue a “be on the lookout” alert.

    The Atlanta Police Department released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie during the incident.

    DEVELOPING: Police say multiple people injured in a shooting inside Atlanta building; no suspect is in custody pic.twitter.com/ztjzjosQTX

    — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2023

    Police believe that the shooting took place after a man became upset while visiting the medical facility with his mother, CNN reported. The man’s mother is now cooperating with the police. The network also reported the suspect is a military veteran.

    There was a large police response to the scene.

    Currently at work in lockdown here inside Northside and there’s an active shooter. Please be safe pic.twitter.com/FoVxNSeYme

    — BeyNika (@NikaAngel03) May 3, 2023

