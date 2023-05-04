ATLANTA ACTIVE SHOOTER: At Least 5 Shot, 1 Dead In Midtown Shooting

ATLANTA – A shooting occurred at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday, resulting in one fatality and four individuals being transported to the hospital. The suspect, who is known to the police, has not been apprehended, prompting authorities to issue a “be on the lookout” alert.

The Atlanta Police Department released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie during the incident.

Police believe that the shooting took place after a man became upset while visiting the medical facility with his mother, CNN reported. The man’s mother is now cooperating with the police. The network also reported the suspect is a military veteran.

There was a large police response to the scene.

