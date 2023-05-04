The 10 best Apple Watch Ultra bands in 2023

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s rugged alternative to the Series 8, so it’s only natural that it deserves a premium and durable watch strap to go along with it. And while users can choose between one of three different bands when purchasing an Ultra, there are plenty of other quality options available that help expand its robust utility.

No matter how you prefer using your Ultra, there’s a band designed to be the perfect companion. There are options for everyone from runners and cyclists, to surfers, swimmers, and kayakers.

Below are the 10 best Apple Watch Ultra bands from brands like Urban Armor Gear, Nomad, and Apple itself. Whether you want woven nylon, durable rubber, or something classier like leather or titanium, we got you covered. Be sure to also check out our picks of the best Apple Watch screen protectors to further safeguard your Ultra.

What to look for in an Apple Watch Ultra band

It’s important to keep in mind how durable and comfortable an Apple Watch Ultra band is when shopping, as well as how you intend to use it. Runners, hikers, and cyclists will likely want a sport band made of some sort of nylon or rubber, that can ensure a secure fit that won’t bother them while they train.

Conversely, leather Apple Watch Ultra bands are a great option for those who want something a little more stylish to swap to while wearing the watch during a night out or in the office. They’ll still maintain a rugged look but won’t be as sporty as something intended purely for working out or training.

It’s important to also consider the brand of the band. Apple bands are quality options but there are also a number of trusted third-party brands that sell premium straps, as well. However, make sure all third-party brands are reliable and trusted such as Nomad, Spigen, or Tag Heuer.

FAQs

What is the best Apple Watch Ultra band?

This comes down to your personal preference as there are a number of quality Apple Watch Ultra bands intended for different users. Rubber and nylon bands are best used by athletes or outdoors people while leather or metal bands are solid options for people who want a more stylish look while at work or out to dinner.

Are Apple’s bands better than third-party options?

While Apple’s own Ultra bands are some of the best options available, there are plenty of third-party options that are just as high quality.

However, it’s important that when you’re buying a third-party watch that it comes from a trusted, well-known brand. Although there are quality third-party options, there are still a lot of sub-par or worse Apple Watch Ultra bands sold by non-reliable sources.

Are Apple Watch Ultra bands more durable than regular Apple Watch bands?

Most tend to be more durable, yes. The likelihood of an Apple Watch Ultra band being more durable than a band intended for the Apple Watch Series 8 is high, though there are some that are just as durable. For instance, some of the Apple Watch Ultra rubber sport bands are going to feature a nearly similar design and construction to sport bands you’d see for the Series 8.

