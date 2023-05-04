Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Video: Witness: An American policeman miraculously escaped death..and a bear surprised a school principal in Virginia

    Video: Witness: An American policeman miraculously escaped death..and a bear surprised a school principal in Virginia

    An American policeman miraculously survived, after a speeding car that crossed the traffic barrier collided with another that had been stopped by the security element due to a traffic violation.

    In another incident, an elementary school principal in West Virginia was surprised by a bear hiding inside a litter box, before the animal got out and ran away.

    On Monday morning, Headmaster James Marsh heard noises outside, and upon investigating the source of the sound, he was struck by a bear poking its head out from inside the rubbish bin.

    These moments were captured by a camera installed in the school, as the clip spread widely on social media.

