Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Psychologist Tries to Close the Gaps in the E. Jean Carroll Case

    May 3, 2023 , , ,
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    Why can’t E. Jean Carroll remember when Donald Trump allegedly raped her? Why didn’t she scream? And why did she keep the dreaded coat dress hanging in her closet for decades?

    On Wednesday, Carroll’s lawyers used the testimony of a psychologist to try closing the gaps that the former president’s lawyers have tried to attack.

    Leslie Lebowitz, a Massachusetts psychologist, spent hours describing the trauma Carroll feels over the way she was allegedly attacked by the real estate mogul sometime around 1996 in the fitting room of the luxury Manhattan clothing store Bergdorf Goodman. But her testimony primarily served to buttress Carroll’s actions in the years that followed, what to some would seem like a double life—outwardly vivacious yet quietly plagued by haunting flashbacks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

