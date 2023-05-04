The 21 best cheap Mother’s Day gifts under $25 that will surprise and delight your mom

Baggu, Goop
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Our moms deserve everything in the world, but if you’re on a budget — or your mom balks at expensive gifts — you might be on the hunt for Mother’s Day gift ideas that makes every dollar count.
We know that finding affordable Mother’s Day gifts that don’t look and feel cheap can be tough, so we rounded up a great array of ideas. These under $25 gifts are thoughtful yet friendly on the wallet.
For more ideas and inspiration, check out our guides on the overall best gifts for mom, the best Mother’s Day gifts under $50, and the best Amazon Prime Mother’s Day gifts.
Amazon
Best for: The mom who always makes coffee at home
A milk frother is an unexpectedly convenient tool to have around the house, and it can make a frothy latte or cappuccino that tastes closer to what you’d find at the cafe.
We’re huge fans of this one in particular and even ranked it best overall in our guide to the best milk frothers.
Goop
Gift a GOOPGENES Clean Lip Balm
Best for: Its nourishing formula is perfect for moms who value hydration and want to simplify their skincare routine with a multitasking product.
Infused with rich, natural ingredients like ceramides, plant-based collagen, and botanical extracts, this balm deeply hydrates and conditions lips, leaving them soft and supple. It also provides a subtle, glossy finish that enhances the natural beauty of your lips.
Amazon
Gift a BEARZ Outdoor Pocket Blanket Picnic Mat
Best for: The beach-loving mom
They’ll appreciate this outdoor blanket for all of their get-togethers outside this year. It folds up easily and can even fit into their pocket. It’s also waterproof, puncture-resistant, and sand-proof, so Mom can use this gift to level up beach days, camping adventures, hikes, and picnics in the park.
Sephora
Gift a Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
Best for: The skincare enthusiast
The Ordinary makes consistently good skincare for a fraction of the prices you’ll typically find on Sephora shelves. If she loves the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum, there are plenty of high-quality skincare products from the brand.
Amazon
Gift the ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Best for: The mom who values a really comfy bed
A pillowcase made from satin or silk is smooth and cooling, sure, but it can also help reduce frizz and those pillowcase creases we all wake up with on the side of our faces. If she enjoys pampering or treats humidity and frizz as a nemesis, this is a cheap but impactful life upgrade.
Artifact Uprising
Gift a Color Series Photo Book
Best for: The sentimental mom
Turn some of your favorite family memories into a meaningful keepsake for less than $25. You’ll choose the photos as well as the book size, shape, and color.
Amazon
Gift the Aquis Original Hair Turban
Best for: The mom who always rushes out with wet hair
This top-rated microfiber hair towel is a secret weapon in the bathroom. It’s super absorbent and fast-drying, cutting down on the time spent tending to my hair. Mom might appreciate it if she’s known for busy mornings.
Uncommon Goods
Gift the Sunflower Garden Grow Kit
Best for: The mom with the green thumb
This easy DIY kit includes seeds of six different heirloom varieties that’ll bloom into a beautiful sunflower garden.
Godiva
Gift the Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box (8-Piece)
Best for: The mom with a serious sweet tooth
No one’s ever disappointed by chocolate, especially if it’s a box from Godiva. You can try convincing your mom to share, too (good luck!).
Uncommon Goods
Gift the Music Playing Cards Deck
Best for: The mom who loves game night
Jazz up game night with this deck of cards inspired by some of the world’s most popular artists. Each card comes illustrated with a notable and influential figure in the music industry.
MALIN+GOETZ
Gift a (Malin+Goetz) Fragrance Discovery Kit
Best for: Moms who love to switch up their scents or those who appreciate a well-curated collection
Featuring six dynamic scents inspired by traditional apothecary ingredients and favorite memories, each fragrance is elevated through the modern pairing of opposite but complementary notes. These gender-neutral scents are perfect for everyday wear and come in convenient travel sized vials to take with you wherever you go.
With fragrances ranging from spicy cannabis to sweet dark rum to earthy vetiver, mom can explore every facet of the brand’s perfumery and find her signature scent.
Sephora
Gift the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Best for: The mom always complaining about chapped lips
Spending $20 on a lip balm may seem like a lot, but we think Laneige lives up to the hype. The formula works overnight to leave lips feeling plump and hydrated, plus it comes in fun flavors including plain original, vanilla, and sweet candy.
Amazon
Gift a Maxsoft Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Best for: The stressed-out mom
This small brush delivers the everyday dose of soothing relaxation she never knew she needed. It’s comfortable to hold and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.
Amazon
Gift “Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers”
Best for: The mom who loves good food and movies equally
Andrew Rea from the hit YouTube channel “Binging with Babish” recreates the food seen in more than 40 classic films, including the pastrami sandwich from “When Harry Met Sally” and the lobster from “Annie Hall.”
Flamingo
Best for: The mom who needs a razor upgrade
If she shaves and you know she’s been using the same rusty, dull razor for way too long, give her the upgrade she deserves with shaving tools from Flamingo, the sister brand of Harry’s. She’ll be a quick convert to its sharp blades, ergonomic handle, and luxurious shave gel.
Amazon
Gift the Knock Knock To Accomplish Sticky Notes
Best for: The mom with the endless to-do list
The list-making planner in her will be excited to start scratching away at these attractive sticky notes.
Baggu/Instagram
Best for: The eco-conscious mom
These nylon reusable bags, now available in recycled fabrics, are simply constructed but powerfully effective. They come in dozens of bright colors and prints, so you’re bound to find one that fits your mom’s personality.
Scribd
Best for: The bookworm mom
Enjoy access to millions of books, audiobooks, and magazines for less than $15 a month with Scribd. If she wasn’t a bibliophile already, Scribd will make her one.
Leatherology/Instagram
Gift the Leatherology Eye Mask
Best for: The mom who loves her beauty sleep
Choose from more than a dozen leather colors, including a bold red and sophisticated dusty green, for this sleep accessory. Its soft lining and adjustable strap keep her comfortable throughout her whole nap.
LottoLove/Facebook
Gift 2 LottoLove Cards and 1 Greeting Card
Best for: The altruistic mom
When she scratches off a card from LottoLove, she won’t win any money. Instead, she “wins” a charitable prize that’s donated to someone in need. There are four possible prizes, which help provide clean water, solar light, nutritious meals, or literacy tools.
Amazon
Gift a Ywlake photo album full of family photos
Best for: The mom who has a whole box of loose family photos
Family photo albums are timeless and make for one of the best gifts you can get mom this Mother’s Day. You’ll need to do a little extra work in filling out the album with photos of your choice, but it’ll all be worth it when you see the smile it puts on her face.