Judge Tosses Trump’s Lawsuit Against NY Times, Orders Him to Pay All Legal Fees

Robert Perry

A New York Supreme Court judge on Wednesday tossed out Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times and his niece, Mary Trump, and ordered the former president to pay all attorneys fees, legal expenses, and associated costs.

Trump filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that the newspaper, three of its reporters, and his niece engaged in an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records for a Pulitzer-winning story about his tax issues.

This is a developing story…

