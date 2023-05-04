Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Laws Cracking Down on British Protesters Fast-Tracked Before Coronation

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Laws Cracking Down on British Protesters Fast-Tracked Before Coronation

    REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Members of an established anti-monarchy pressure group have been sent warning letters by the police in advance of the coronation, after long-gestating laws giving the police sweeping new powers to detain peaceful protesters were fast-tracked into law this week, and a senior Metropolitan Police officer warned they would have an “extremely low threshold for anybody or anything that will disrupt this event.”

    The dramatic changes contained in the new Public Order Act include empowering police to stop and search protesters they suspect are setting out to cause “disruption.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Crazy videos show a Coast Guard helicopter nearly crashing into the ocean after abandoning a rescue attempt on a Carnival cruise ship during a storm

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy