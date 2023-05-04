Laws Cracking Down on British Protesters Fast-Tracked Before Coronation

REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Members of an established anti-monarchy pressure group have been sent warning letters by the police in advance of the coronation, after long-gestating laws giving the police sweeping new powers to detain peaceful protesters were fast-tracked into law this week, and a senior Metropolitan Police officer warned they would have an “extremely low threshold for anybody or anything that will disrupt this event.”

The dramatic changes contained in the new Public Order Act include empowering police to stop and search protesters they suspect are setting out to cause “disruption.”

