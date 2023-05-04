BIDEN CRIME FAMILY? Whistleblower Accuses Joe Biden Of Outright Criminal Activity As Vice President

According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, a whistleblower has come forward alleging that the FBI and the Justice Department possess a document describing a criminal plot involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. The plot supposedly involved exchanging money for policy decisions.

The document, an FBI-generated form, reportedly outlines how the scheme was carried out and its intended purpose.

Comer and Grassley have informed FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland about the whistleblower’s “legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” on Wednesday.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States,” Grassley said. “What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight.”

“The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself,” Comer said. “Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.”

Comer’s committee has been investigating Hunter Biden’s business activities abroad, the involvement of the Biden family, and whether President Biden was also involved. Comer has cautioned that these business ventures with people from China, Ukraine, and other countries pose a national security risk.

