Video: Witness: Serbian police monitor the scene of a shooting attack inside a school in Belgrade

    Eight students and a guard were killed and six other students and a female teacher were injured, as a result of a shooting targeting the Vladislav Ribnekar Elementary School in the center of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, and the attack was carried out by a student who was arrested by the security forces, which sparked a great shock in Serbia.

    The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the student, who is suspected of committing this crime, is 14 years old, and he was arrested in the school yard. Unlike the United States, shootings are very rare in Serbia, where purchasing a firearm requires special permission. The last shooting in Serbia dates back to 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a village.

