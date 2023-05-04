BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (BSO) – Multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office units arrested the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart store on Tuesday afternoon.

According to BSO Homicide Unit detectives, shortly after 2 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a shooting inside Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that on Tuesday afternoon, Tironie Shavar Sterling arrived at the Walmart, where he works but was off, to meet with a female employee. Once there, Sterling and the female employee became involved in an argument which escalated to a physical encounter. During the physical encounter, Sterling dropped a firearm on the floor and attempted to steal the female’s cell phone. As the confrontation escalated further, an adult male customer stepped in, attempting to assist the female. At that time, Sterling and the customer became involved in a physical altercation. During that altercation, Sterling picked up his gun and shot the good Samaritan multiple times. Sterling then fled the location.

Using investigative means, Sterling was identified as a suspect. Hours later, BSO’s SWAT, Fugitive and V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units arrested Sterling. Sterling was arrested on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery by sudden snatching. He was subsequently transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

The post Walmart Employee Kills Customer Inside Crowded Store, Investigators Say appeared first on Breaking911.