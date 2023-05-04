Unverified Video Shows Alleged Drone Attack On Kremlin

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin by attacking the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Ukrainian government, however, has denied any involvement in the incident.

The Kremlin has described the supposed attack as a “terrorist act” and claimed that Russian military and security forces managed to “disable” the drones before they could cause any harm.

No casualties had been reported.

An online video published by a local Moscow news channel showed smoke rising over the Kremlin.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

