‘Ted Lasso’ Star James Lance Has a Brilliant Idea for a Trent Crimm Spinoff

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Apple TV+

Ted Lasso has blessed audiences with more of Trent Crimm (James Lance) in its third season. The reporter has kissed his days as a reporter for the Independent goodbye—but that doesn’t mean he’s done covering football (soccer, for American folks) for good.

Trent has been invited into the Richmond AFC locker room by none other than Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who greenlights the reporter’s idea for a book about the team at the beginning of Season 3. In every shot, Trent lurks in the background, jotting down notes about the Greyhounds’ day-to-day activities.

While speaking with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed at an Apple FYC Red Carpet event, Lance raved about the decision to bring Trent into the foreground of the Ted Lasso story. His favorite part, though, doesn’t even involve his arc this season. Lance says he simply enjoys getting to be around the team more often.

Read more at The Daily Beast.