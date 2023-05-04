Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    ‘Ted Lasso’ Star James Lance Has a Brilliant Idea for a Trent Crimm Spinoff

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Ted Lasso’ Star James Lance Has a Brilliant Idea for a Trent Crimm Spinoff

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Apple TV+

    Ted Lasso has blessed audiences with more of Trent Crimm (James Lance) in its third season. The reporter has kissed his days as a reporter for the Independent goodbye—but that doesn’t mean he’s done covering football (soccer, for American folks) for good.

    Trent has been invited into the Richmond AFC locker room by none other than Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who greenlights the reporter’s idea for a book about the team at the beginning of Season 3. In every shot, Trent lurks in the background, jotting down notes about the Greyhounds’ day-to-day activities.

    While speaking with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed at an Apple FYC Red Carpet event, Lance raved about the decision to bring Trent into the foreground of the Ted Lasso story. His favorite part, though, doesn’t even involve his arc this season. Lance says he simply enjoys getting to be around the team more often.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Crazy videos show a Coast Guard helicopter nearly crashing into the ocean after abandoning a rescue attempt on a Carnival cruise ship during a storm

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy