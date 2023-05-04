Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Woman Accused of Killing Cop Boyfriend Says Colleagues Beat Him to Death

    Defense attorneys for Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman accused of fatally striking her police officer boyfriend with an SUV last year, insisted Wednesday there’s evidence to suggest someone else committed the slaying—but argued prosecutors are holding key information back.

    Read’s attorneys said evidence from a local animal control office and data from a cell phone will destroy prosecutors’ version of events and implicate friends of the slain Boston police officer, John O’Keefe, who they claim beat him to death and framed Read for their crime.

    The motion for evidence is the latest twist in the dizzying case surrounding Read, which has been filled with bitter bickering between prosecutors and the defense while conspiracy theories run amok outside the courtroom.

