Farmer Wants a Wife viewers notice ‘odd’ detail about Andrew and Claire before they quit the show

Farmer Andrew and contestant Claire Saunders declared their love for each other on Farmer Wants a Wife on Sunday — before leaving the hit show to be together.

And now Farmer Andrew has explained how nervous the pair were during their romantic final talk about the series, after fans noticed a “strange” detail in the scene.

Some viewers couldn’t help but notice that the couple didn’t maintain eye contact as they spoke – with one viewer scathingly asking, “Isn’t he a grown man?”

“I’ve told my granddaughters that when you’re talking to someone, you should look at them and make eye contact with them. Not rocket science. But he’s a grown man and he doesn’t look her in the eye,” one viewer said.

‘I love Claire. However, I’m not sure there isn’t eye contact,” another wrote on Instagram.

“Eye contact girl, you got this!” said another.

“Maybe nervous in front of the camera?” another pointed out.

said Andrew 7Life this week that nerves played a part in their chat and that they didn’t consciously avoid eye contact.

“I’m not aware of avoiding eye contact,” he said.

“From my point of view, I was deep in thought—there’s no question about that.”

He added, “There’s probably nerves there too, but I definitely felt it all went well that night and I definitely got the response I was hoping to get.”

The pair now live together on his farm in NSW, after Claire moved to the highway for him.

The farmer professed his love to the Tasmanian mining truck driver in touching scenes on Sunday night’s episode.

“I’m falling in love with you,” Andrew admitted as the pair sat together on a lawn chair.

Claire went on to reveal she felt the same way and was “really happy” that the pair had found each other on the show.

“I’m definitely falling in love with you too, I didn’t expect all this to happen. I’m quite shocked,” she said.

Andrew told Women’s Day on Monday that they had already talked about starting a family together.

“We approach it with the mindset of, ‘Let’s enjoy each other for a while first and make our own memories and if things continue to evolve in a positive way, that’s coming,’” he told the publication.