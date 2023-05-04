Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Emails Reveal ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Emails Reveal ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

    When Herschel Walker emailed a representative for billionaire industrialist and longtime family friend Dennis Washington in March 2022, he seemed to be engaging in normal behavior for a political candidate: He was asking for money.

    But unbeknownst to Washington and the billionaire’s staff, Walker’s request was far more out of the ordinary. It was something campaign finance experts are calling “unprecedented,” “stunning,” and “jaw-dropping.” Walker wasn’t just asking for donations to his campaign; he was soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own personal company—a company that he never disclosed on his financial statements.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Crazy videos show a Coast Guard helicopter nearly crashing into the ocean after abandoning a rescue attempt on a Carnival cruise ship during a storm

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy