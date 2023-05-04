‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Can’t Stop Lying About His Sleepover With Raquel

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Bravo

We’re finally in the homestretch of this jaw-dropping season of Vanderpump Rules. Yesterday, Bravo released an explosive trailer for the finale on May 17. And I’ve got to say, as much as I’ve enjoyed dissecting every shared glance and giggle between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss since the Scandoval broke, this show has become increasingly and uncomfortably dark!

It’s rare that I would describe any relationship drama on a reality show—unless it involves some form of abuse—as distressing. And in the case of Vanderpump Rules, where fan-favorites are made by being monstrous, that drama is the very reason I tune in. But tonight’s episode, unlike last week’s beach day from hell, shows Ariana Madix reacting to (and denying) the insinuation that Sandoval and Leviss are sneaking around behind her back. She’s also mourning the loss of her grandmother and the death of her dog. Meanwhile, Sandoval is inviting Leviss to their home while Madix is out of town and lying about it to multiple people. Hell isn’t hot enough for this man!

This episode, titled “Lady and the Glamp,” contains not one but two major controversies surrounding Leviss and Sandoval’s shady relationship. (If only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could be this plotty!) The first involves the meddling of Lisa Vanderpump, who’s finally found a way to make herself useful on this show post-Season 8.

Read more at The Daily Beast.