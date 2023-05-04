Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two-time Big Brother winner Reggie Bird has revealed she may have no choice but to join OnlyFans as the cost of living worsens.

The former fish and chip shop manager, 49, shared an Instagram post on Wednesday imploring supermarkets to lower the cost of their products.

Bird, a mother of two teenage children, admitted she’s “not built” for a career on the adult website, which many Aussies now use to supplement their income.

Despite taking home $250,000 in prize money during the 2003 and 2022 seasons of Big Brother, the TV personality has struggled financially over the years.

She is also legally blind after being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare degenerative eye disease that causes severe visual impairment.

Two-time Big Brother winner Reggie Bird (pictured in 2003) has revealed she may have no choice but to join OnlyFans as the cost-of-living crisis worsens

The former fish and chip shop manager, 49, shared an Instagram post on Wednesday imploring supermarkets to lower the cost of their products

“Please reduce the cost of groceries. I’m not built for OnlyFans,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a praying emoji.

Many of Bird’s followers were quick to offer words of support, with Bachelor in Paradise star Mary Vaturino remarking, “I hear you, sis.”

‘You totally are! But yeah, they should lower the cost of groceries,” one fan wrote.

Bird revealed last year that she had none of the $250,000 prize money from when she first won Big Brother in 2003.

Bird (pictured during a boys magazine photo shoot in 2005) admitted she’s ‘not built’ for a career on the adult website, which many Aussies now use to supplement their income

She said The Daily Telegraph her windfall was just “completely gone,” adding that the main motivation for returning for the 2022 season was to take care of her kids..

“I have to do this for my kids,” said Bird, who is mom to daughter Mia, 16, and son Lucas, 13.

Lucas suffers from cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic condition that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Despite taking home $250,000 in prize money during the 2003 and 2022 seasons of Big Brother, the TV personality has struggled financially over the years. (Pictured here in 2022)

Bird was known as Tassie’s recognizable ‘Aussie battler’ when she won Big Brother for the first time two decades ago.

She was reportedly “paid peanuts” to appear on Channel Seven in last year’s season, receiving $170 a day instead of an upfront payment.

But the Hobart native got lucky by winning the show last July, becoming the first person to ever win Big Brother twice, taking home an additional $250,000 in prize money.