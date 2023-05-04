Donald Trump’s Rape Trial Goes From One Disaster to Another

Russell Cheyne/Reuters

May 3 was the latest very bad day for Donald Trump at his trial for allegedly raping E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll’s attorneys presented compelling testimony from an expert psychologist, who testified to the mental toll that Carroll has suffered as a result of the rape.

Carroll’s attorneys also presented testimony from Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter for People, who testified that Trump sexually assaulted her at Mar-a-Lago. As part of that testimony, attorneys presented the infamous Access Hollywood tape, where Trump bragged that he could “grab [women] by the pussy” without consent because he was “a star.” The day ended with Carroll’s attorneys playing the worst parts of Trump’s deposition, which included numerous obvious lies.

