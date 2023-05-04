Ashy Bines responds to controversial warehouse clothing sale

<!–

A popular fitness influencer has been accused of withholding receipts from her upcoming warehouse sale.

Ashy Bines, 34, recently advertised a sale of products from her loungewear and activewear brand Baseline, to be held May 6-7.

A list of items was posted online alongside the message: “Visa, Mastercard, Debit, Apple Pay and cash accepted. No receipts, refunds or exchanges – all sales are final.’

Instagram watchdog account influencertea_aus posted a screenshot of this post questioning the legality of selling clothes without receipts.

In response to these questions, the price list was re-uploaded to Bines’ Instagram Stories a few hours later with the added clarification: ‘Receipts can be provided via email. Just no papers.’

It is fortunate that Bines has clarified the issue of receipts with her followers, as it is against the law for a company to refuse a consumer proof of purchase.

Businesses must provide consumers with a receipt for anything costing more than $75, says the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“For anything under $75, the consumer can ask for a receipt and the company must provide it within seven days.”

Before Bines cleared up about coupons, there was a heated argument in influencertea_aus’ comment section about the legality of the sale.

Some speculated that failure to provide proof of purchase was a way to avoid refunds in the event that someone purchased a faulty product.

But now that Bines has stated that email confirmations will be provided, this is no longer an issue.