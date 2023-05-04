Barber’s Rant Unleashes Maelstrom of Hate on Kansas Pride Organizers

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook

A five minute video posted by a burly, heavily tattooed Kansas barber accusing the participants in an upcoming LGBTQIA+ festival of being “demonic” kiddie mind molesters has triggered a maelstrom of hatred against the event’s organizers.

Four years ago, Thomas Galindo of Legends Barber Shop in Hutchinson participated in a fundraiser for the same Salt City Fest. But whatever prompted the change, the poisonous ranting on Galindo’s business Facebook page last week—first reported by The Hutchinson News—has caused the event’s organizers and sponsors to endure a barrage of threats and insults and slurs.

“By the next morning, the first threatening phone call came in and it was just call after call after call after call after that,” Julia Johnson, the chairman of the board and co-founder of Salt City Pride, told The Daily Beast.

