Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Barber’s Rant Unleashes Maelstrom of Hate on Kansas Pride Organizers

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Barber’s Rant Unleashes Maelstrom of Hate on Kansas Pride Organizers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook

    A five minute video posted by a burly, heavily tattooed Kansas barber accusing the participants in an upcoming LGBTQIA+ festival of being “demonic” kiddie mind molesters has triggered a maelstrom of hatred against the event’s organizers.

    Four years ago, Thomas Galindo of Legends Barber Shop in Hutchinson participated in a fundraiser for the same Salt City Fest. But whatever prompted the change, the poisonous ranting on Galindo’s business Facebook page last week—first reported by The Hutchinson News—has caused the event’s organizers and sponsors to endure a barrage of threats and insults and slurs.

    “By the next morning, the first threatening phone call came in and it was just call after call after call after call after that,” Julia Johnson, the chairman of the board and co-founder of Salt City Pride, told The Daily Beast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Russia is now accusing the US of also being behind the drone attack on the Kremlin. Others say it was Russia itself.

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy