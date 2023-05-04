Video: Witness: Belgrade residents light candles in front of the school where the attack took place, in which eight children were killed

Families of children killed in a school shooting in central Belgrade, and a group of residents, lit candles at the scene.

The grandmother of one of the students said that her granddaughter returned yesterday from Greece, while the father of one of the students spoke about the great shock that his daughter is facing now because of the scenes of the attack and the children who were killed in the school.

Eight students and a security guard were killed Wednesday in a school shooting in central Belgrade, officials said, while police arrested the 13-year-old shooter, accusing him of planning the attack a month ago and drawing up a list of people he wanted to target.