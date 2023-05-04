Cannes: Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Julia Ducournau on Competition Jury, Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ to Close Festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The batter And The Fables star Paul Dano, titan-director Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau, I’m not a witch breakout filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, es Captain Marvel Brie Larson herself will form the superstar competition jury for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Along with French actor Denis Ménochet, from Quentin Tarantino’s inglorious bastards and that of Ari Aster Beau is scared; Argentinian director Damián Szifron (Wild stories, To catch a killer); Afghanistan-born, French-based filmmaker Atig Ranimi (Earth and ashes, The Patience Stone); and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani (The blue caftan, Adam), they join jury chairman Ruben Östlund, director of last year’s winner at Cannes The Triangle of Sadnessin judging the Palme d’Or winners at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival.

Together, the jury will screen the 21 films selected for this year’s Cannes competition, including Todd Haynes’ may decemberWes Andersons Asteroid Cityby Justine Triet Anatomy of a fallAnd The old oak from fellow two-time Palme winner Ken Loach – and pick this year’s winners, who will be awarded the 2023 Palme d’Or at the closing ceremony on May 27.

Disney Pixar animated movie Elementaryby The good dinosaur director Peter Sohn, closes the festival with a screening after the award ceremony.

Most of the judges have close ties to Cannes. Ducournau presented her first short film in 2011 Junioron the Croisette, following the Critics’ Week entry Raw in 2016, to win the Palme d’Or in 2021 with the taboo-breaking titan. Dano walked the Cannes red carpet for Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth in 2015 and Bong Joon Ho’s Okay in 2018, the same year he screened his directorial debut, Wild animals, in the Critics’ Week in Cannes. Nyoni’s debut I’m not a witch had its world premiere in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in 2017.

Menochet’s appearance in the opening scene of inglorious bastards, in the Cannes competition in 2009, made him an international star. He’s since returned to Cannes with Rebecca Zlotowski’s Un Certain Regard entry Grand Central in 2013, Wes Anderson’s The French shipping in 2021, and that of Rodrigo Sorogoyen The Empire last year. Both of Touzani’s functions as a director, Adam (2019), ed The blue caftan (2022), were selected for Un Certain Regard and co-wrote the 2021 competition title with director Nabil Ayouch Casablanca beats.

Östlund, president of the 2023 jury, belongs to the very elite club of two-time Palme d’Or winners and has won Cannes’ top prize for both The Triangle of Sadness last year and before The square in 2017. Virtually all of Östlund’s career has been played out against the backdrop of Cannes, with a second attempt coming in 2008 Involuntary screening in Un Certain Account, 2011 feature film Play premiered in Directors’ Fortnight and international breakthrough Force majeur bending in Un Certain Regard in 2014.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 27.