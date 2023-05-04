The fighting continues in Sudan.. Griffiths: I will meet with the two sides of the conflict within days

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nigeria continues to evacuate its nationals from Sudan in light of logistical difficulties

On Tuesday, Nigeria continued its efforts to evacuate more than 3,000 of its nationals from Sudan, amid logistical difficulties and intensified fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

A first convoy of 13 buses carrying hundreds of Nigerians left Khartoum on Thursday, heading to Egypt, which they were scheduled to leave on Friday for the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

However, the evacuees, most of whom are students, were initially denied entry to Egypt and remained stranded at the border.

Cairo finally allowed them in on Monday evening after “the intervention of President (Muhammad) Buhari,” the Nigerian Diaspora Committee (Nedcom) announced on Twitter, adding that the evacuation from Egypt would begin.

Contacted by Agence France-Presse, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NIMA) confirmed that these Nigerians are now in Egypt, without giving further details about their return to Nigeria by air.

The Nigerian authorities plan to organize trips on board 20 buses to evacuate thousands of other Nigerians who are still stranded in Sudan.