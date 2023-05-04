Taylor Swift ‘is madly in love’ with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy weeks after split with Joe Alwyn

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift has found a new British beau following a split from actor Joe Alwyn, according to a new report.

The 33-year-old pop megastar – who recently appeared on a new song from The National – is “madly in love” with 1975 frontman Matty Healy and the two are ready to take their romance out at her concert in Nashville. Tennessee this Friday according to The sun on Wednesday.

As the Shake It Off hitmaker recently split from actor Alwyn, 32, a serious relationship will no doubt come as a shock to many, as a publication insider said, “She and Matty are madly in love.

“It’s super early, but it feels good. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago, but the timing just didn’t work.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Swift and has yet to hear back.

Hot new romance? Taylor Swift (second from left) is said to be ‘madly in love’ with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy (far right) according to a new report from The Sun; they are pictured in London in 2015 along with (pictured left to right) Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding and Nick Grimshaw

Moving on: Last month it was reported that the 33-year-old pop megastar had split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years; the former couple is seen in New York in October 2019

As news of Taylor and Joe’s split hit last month, the source wanted to clarify that there was no crossover for the A-lister between the two British hunks.

The insider said, “Taylor and Joe actually broke up in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Taylor is currently in the middle of the US leg of her The Eras Tour, while The 1975 is on their At Their Very Best concert tour, so they’ve both been busy but are making every effort to keep in touch all the time.

The source said: ‘Both Matty and Taylor have been touring for the past few weeks so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she can’t wait to see him again.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of each other’s jobs better than anyone else and are very supportive of their respective careers.”

Because Taylor has been notoriously private about her long-term relationship with Joe — aside from many of her songs — the insider claims Taylor is aiming to be more transparent about her love life with Matty.

The source explained: “They are both extremely proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last – which was intentionally kept very much out of the limelight – she wants to ‘own’ this romance, not hide it.

“Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She’s heard friends are flying Matty to Nashville this weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Taylor certainly seems to have a thing for British men just like Joe and since she’s been linked to Matty, her celebrity exes include Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.

In January, Taylor even cuddled up with Matty’s celebrity mum Denise Welch, who was every inch the proud mum when her son performed at London’s 02 Arena this week.

The Loose Women star shared a sweet photo with Taylor Swift from backstage, after the singer made a surprise appearance on stage during the performance.

Denise, 64, couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she posed with the hitmaker and posted a photo to Instagram.

‘Oh what a night in a sold out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!!’ Denise’s message was subtitled.

In the image, Taylor looked chic in a black blazer, with her dark blonde locks tied up in a bun and a touch of red lipstick.

She beamed as she put an arm around Denise’s shoulder.

Taylor shocked fans when she performed chart-topping Anti-Hero for the first time on Wednesday in a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London gig.

Lead singer: Taylor walked on stage during the band’s performance and also covered their 2013 song, The City (1975 frontman Matt Healy, pictured in August 2022)

Meanwhile, Taylor and Fernando Alonso have also been the subject of a flurry of dating rumors in recent weeks as speculation grows about a romance between the pair.

The singer, 33, showed off her polished vocals while dressed in a shimmering mirror dress during an acoustic performance of the song at the city’s O2 Arena.

Taylor walked on stage during the band’s performance and also covered their 2013 song, The City.

Matt, 33, previously revealed that the band worked with Taylor on her latest album Midnights, but their songs didn’t make it.

It was announced that the country pop hitmaker had split from Alwyn last month, with the Formula 1 driver, 41, also announcing his own single status around the same time.

The sportsman shared via an Instagram post in early April that he and his girlfriend Andrea Schlager had split after two years together.

Since then, the Spanish-born star has been questioned about a possible romance with T. Swift who is currently on tour — and even fueled the reports by making a TikTok to one of her songs and winking at the camera.