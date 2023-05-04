How to know if YOUR date is into you, according to a relationship expert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Have you ever struggled to decide if a potential admirer really likes you? Well, a dating expert has revealed their ultimate guide to help you find out.

British relationship coach Tina Wilson told FEMAIL exclusively how to tell if someone likes you by reading their facial expressions and taking hints from their reactions.

Explaining the benefits of this, the expert said that observing your date in this way may save you heartache later if you discover they are lying or not real before agreeing to further encounters.

So, how do you know if your date is real? Tina shared what the six most common facial expressions and reactions really mean.

These include the positive signs to look out for – meaning your date really likes you – and the negative ones, suggesting they may not be as thrilled as they claim.

POSITIVE SIGNS

1. MIRRORS

Tina said, “If they mirror you in a subtle or obvious way, that’s their way of saying they like you, even on a subconscious level.” They want to be on your level and in my opinion mirroring is the biggest giveaway that your date likes you.

‘Mirroring also makes you feel comfortable in their company and it conveys a kind of attentiveness.

‘Clues to pay attention can be verbal and non-verbal, for example they will change their facial expression when you do so to match your thoughts/feelings at the time.

Plus, deliberately using the same words as you is another clear sign that they love you. They want to show that they have a lot in common.’

Meanwhile, she also revealed that a person playing with their hair or touching their face can be a positive sign.

“If your date is aware of their appearance when they’re with you, it shows they want to look their best because they’re in your company,” the expert said.

“Ultimately, this behavior indicates that they are out to impress. Some strong hints include messing with their hair to make sure it’s in place or frequently checking their appearance whenever they get the chance.

Studies have also shown that people smooth out more when they meet someone they really like and see a future with (it shows they’re looking to settle down) — you heard it here first!

“Messing her or touching their face also indicates they’re a little nervous and want to make a good impression.”

2. FAST BLINKING OF THE EYES

Tina explained, “Eyes can give you useful insights into what your date is thinking and rapid eye blinks or constant movement, and lots of mutual eye contact shows that there is a spark.

“It all comes down to love hormones bubbling up in the brain and showing them that they find you desirable.

“Also see if their pupils are dilated, which is also a clear sign that they like you.”

NEGATIVE SIGNS

3. KEEP THEIR EYES OPEN A LOT

“Be careful, because the eyes aren’t all positive signals,” Tina warned.

Unfortunately, if your date keeps their eyes open, the hidden meaning behind it indicates they are a liar.

‘Why? Well, your date is trying to prove they are honest and trustworthy by deliberately using their eyes to feel connected to you.

This also indicates that your date is consciously trying to stay focused and focused on your conversation because they know they are not real, possibly in a calculated way, to seem interested in you, when in fact that could be an ulterior motive are – so watch out.’

4. Rubbing THEIR NOSES

“If you’re in deep conversation with your date if you notice them quickly touching each other or quickly rubbing their noses, that’s a red flag,” the relationship expert claimed.

“The indication here is that they are hiding something. Part of the reason is nerves, as they are aware that their lies may be exposed, so they try to keep their hands busy.

“It’s also a sign that they’re somehow uncomfortable and annoyed, maybe because they’re trying to sidestep a subject they’re not being completely honest about.”

“A more obvious sign would be to fold your arms, because that’s a sign that you’re blocking the other person.”

5. RAISING THEIR EYEBROWS

“Eyebrows can tell you a lot about someone’s feelings or beliefs,” explains the dating coach.

“It’s hard to obscure their internal views because they will automatically reveal themselves. It’s easy enough to tell if something is wrong with your date. It is a good test to judge whether you are compatible or not.

“Beware of raised eyebrows that express surprise, disbelief, or suggest they don’t approve or act in a passive-aggressive manner when they disagree.”