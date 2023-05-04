Cafe owners don’t want to accept card payments say they prefer cash as cost of living crisis goes on

A business encourages customers to pay with cash, not a card

But customers seemed divided

Café owners have put a handwritten note on the counter urging customers to pay in cash instead of card.

As Australia moves towards a cashless society, the company prefers to receive cash to keep full profits and avoid paying a percentage to the bank.

An image of the pink note with blue handwriting was shared online and read: ‘Cash is king! Cash payment is our preferred method.

“With cash, we keep 100 percent of its value. Card companies and banks get zero percent.

“Please support your local business by paying in cash.”

At the bottom of the note, the company assured customers that they still accept card payments.

Aussie Redditors had a lot to say about the note and whether it’s better to pay by card than cash.

“I appreciate that they are setting out their case, while still accepting cards. Not like those shops that charge $4.50 for a cup of coffee but have a minimum of $5 eftpos,” one wrote.

In response, one person said, “A few weeks ago I literally came across a store that had a $15 eftpos minimum.”

A third agreed with the store, writing, “No tax! Cash is king!’

“I like cash, and it also helps to limit spending if you don’t bring your card and only spend cash,” a fourth wrote.

But many customers warned of the potential risks associated with handling cash in-store compared to card payments — including potential theft.

Is Australia becoming a cashless society? Australia is moving towards a cashless society, with cash expected to account for just 10 percent of all transactions by 2025. The forecast comes from market adviser Lance Blockley, who says the pandemic has accelerated the shift to cashless payments. Professor Richard Holden, professor of economics at UNSW Business School, says it has become a lot more convenient for people, especially businesses. “Companies don’t have to pool cash at the end of the day, don’t have to buy extra insurance for having large amounts of cash — and consumers can get things done faster without scrambling for loose change,” he told Gary Adshead. Source: 6pr.com.au

“I would say companies have not considered the cost of cash management when they say they keep 100 percent of the value of the transaction,” said one Redditor.

“There are time and risk savings because you don’t have to balance, secure and deposit cash.”

Another mentioned the “invisible costs” of handling cash.

“They don’t realize that handling cash means spending more time collecting change from the bank, counting floats, physically moving cash, the risk of theft, the risk of employees helping themselves to the till, not having the right change for customers, and so on,’ one said.

“Maps aren’t perfect, but they aren’t outrageously expensive for the problems they solve for vendors.”