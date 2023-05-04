Attacks on Russian president target all Russian citizens, says senior MP

NNA – The drone attack of the Kremlin, acts of sabotage at infrastructure facilities and railways are manifestations of terrorism practiced by the Ukrainian authorities, which require maximal consolidation of Russian society, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday.

“The attack on the Kremlin, assassination attempts on political leaders, acts of sabotage at railways, electricity transmission lines, and infrastructure facilities, including the explosion of the Crimean Bridge, and gas pipeline blasts, are the facts of terrorist activities of the Kiev regime and its sponsors,” Vladimir Vasilyev, leader of the ruling United Russia party’s faction in the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament, was quoted as saying on the faction’s Telegram channel.

The lawmaker recalled that the country has “the experience of defeating terrorism gained at a high price in the years when the country was only embarking on a path of sovereignty” and lauded President Vladimir Putin’s role in it.

“Today, terrorism has raised it head again and is targeting the very heart of Russia. Attacks targeting the president are targeting each one of us. To thwart them, maximal consolidation, vigilance, cooperation with law enforcement agencies and special services are need. And the most important thing is understanding that all of us must defend the motherland and the president,” he stressed.

In the night on May 3, two drones attempted an attack on the president’s Kremlin residence. The Russian military and special services promptly put them out of order. Following the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on terrorist act charges.–TASS

