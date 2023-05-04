Doomsday Case Finally Focuses on Slain Wife: ‘It’s Her Time’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter/Facebook/Getty

Over the last three weeks, Idaho jurors have heard hours upon hours of testimony about how Lori Vallow allegedly took part in the murder of two of her children, whose bodies were found buried in her husband’s backyard.

This week, prosecutors finally shifted the spotlight to the third victim in the grisly saga: Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who was asphyxiated at home in 2019.

“We have been waiting and grieving for a long time,” her niece, Brooke Unti, told The Daily Beast this week. “We have been waiting for this moment for closure to come. Right now, [following the trial] feels like a reopened wound.”

