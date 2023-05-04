Thu. May 4th, 2023

    King Charles’ Coronation Shows Just How Out of Touch He Is

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    LONDON—Any lingering thoughts that America may have been too hasty in dumping King George III should now be put to rest by the unfolding farrago of King Charles III’s coronation.

    Piece by piece as they are disclosed, the details of Saturday’s crowning in Westminster Abbey show a monarch seriously out of touch with his subjects.

    Whether this reflects his own insularity or the work of courtiers trying to pump up the pomp and circumstance as part of a re-branding based on a kind of zealous flag-wrapped nationalism is unclear. It may well be a combination of both, in which Charles is being willingly manipulated into a more assertive role as head of state than his mother thought right.

