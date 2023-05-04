Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Jeffrey Toobin Finally Opens up on Zoom Masturbation ‘Disaster’

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Jeffrey Toobin Finally Opens up on Zoom Masturbation ‘Disaster’

    NewsNation

    Jeffrey Toobin, the former CNN legal analyst who quit after he was caught masturbating on camera during a work-related Zoom call, has described the incident as a “disaster” in his first cable interview since leaving the network last year.

    Toobin, who was also a legal contributor to The New Yorker from 1993 until 2020, initially returned to CNN in June 2021 after an 8-month period of leave, but left the network in Aug. 2022.

    Speaking to NewsNation on Dan Abrams Live on Wednesday night to promote his new book, Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism, Toobin described the incident as “self-inflicted, self-destructive, and something I will regret for the rest of my life,” adding “I have no excuses, only apologies, which I have tried to offer to everyone involved.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Russia is now accusing the US of also being behind the drone attack on the Kremlin. Others say it was Russia itself.

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy