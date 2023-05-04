Jeffrey Toobin Finally Opens up on Zoom Masturbation ‘Disaster’

NewsNation

Jeffrey Toobin, the former CNN legal analyst who quit after he was caught masturbating on camera during a work-related Zoom call, has described the incident as a “disaster” in his first cable interview since leaving the network last year.

Toobin, who was also a legal contributor to The New Yorker from 1993 until 2020, initially returned to CNN in June 2021 after an 8-month period of leave, but left the network in Aug. 2022.

Speaking to NewsNation on Dan Abrams Live on Wednesday night to promote his new book, Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism, Toobin described the incident as “self-inflicted, self-destructive, and something I will regret for the rest of my life,” adding “I have no excuses, only apologies, which I have tried to offer to everyone involved.”

