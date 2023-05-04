Edie Falco Knows All About Pete Davidson’s Big Dick Energy

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Peacock

One doesn’t expect to ask Edie Falco, the esteemed Emmy-winning actress who played Carmela in The Sopranos and the titular character in Nurse Jackie, about her experience with a teenage boy accidentally ejaculating onto her chest. But she is currently starring in a TV show created by and starring Pete Davidson. So now this just isn’t a relevant topic of conversation, it is the first thing that demands to be talked about.

So, Edie Falco, we ask: Is Bupkis the first time you’ve played a character who is introduced on screen while someone is shooting cum onto your chest?

“Strangely enough, no,” she says, then laughing and winking at the camera when we talk over Zoom. “Yes, of course it is. And in fact, my agents almost didn’t show me the script. They were like, ‘You know, you’re never going to do this…’ So I was like, ‘Oh, send it over.’ They were wrong!”

