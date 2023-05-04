Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Edie Falco Knows All About Pete Davidson’s Big Dick Energy

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , ,
    Edie Falco Knows All About Pete Davidson’s Big Dick Energy

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Peacock

    One doesn’t expect to ask Edie Falco, the esteemed Emmy-winning actress who played Carmela in The Sopranos and the titular character in Nurse Jackie, about her experience with a teenage boy accidentally ejaculating onto her chest. But she is currently starring in a TV show created by and starring Pete Davidson. So now this just isn’t a relevant topic of conversation, it is the first thing that demands to be talked about.

    So, Edie Falco, we ask: Is Bupkis the first time you’ve played a character who is introduced on screen while someone is shooting cum onto your chest?

    “Strangely enough, no,” she says, then laughing and winking at the camera when we talk over Zoom. “Yes, of course it is. And in fact, my agents almost didn’t show me the script. They were like, ‘You know, you’re never going to do this…’ So I was like, ‘Oh, send it over.’ They were wrong!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Russia is now accusing the US of also being behind the drone attack on the Kremlin. Others say it was Russia itself.

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy