BAFTA Touts 2,500 New Members Since 2000, Says Underrepresented Groups Now Make up 17 Percent of Membership

Since 2000, 2,500 creatives from film, games and television have joined the British Academy worldwide, according to new BAFTA figures.

The additions bring the total number of global BAFTA members to more than 11,500, who – as of May 2023 – were reportedly split in a 42:58 female:male ratio, including 16 percent from underrepresented ethnic groups. 7 percent with a disability and 12 percent LGBTQIA+.

As part of the major overhaul unveiled in late 2000, sparked by the all-white performances and all-male nominees for directing that year, BAFTA said it wanted to focus on “recruitment from underrepresented groups”.

Last year, BAFTA launched a new membership level BAFTA Connect for emerging and medium-sized creatives, which has so far attracted 1,400 people from across the screen industry. This year it launched a new BAFTA Connect Directory to facilitate introductions and recognition among its wider members, to address ongoing crew shortages and skills gaps and to enable new creative collaborations.

“Our membership strives to be representative of the screen industry today and help shape the industry of the future, so I’m delighted to announce our new BAFTA Connect Directory where members can find details of over 1,400 emerging and mid -level creatives,” Chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said in a letter to members. “With the ongoing challenges of staffing and skills gaps, I hope this directory can help support our members and enable new creative collaborations.”