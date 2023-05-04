Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Nick Cave Says He Is Attending the Coronation Because He Can’t Resist the Weirdness

    Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson via REUTERS

    Nick Cave has said he has accepted an invitation to attend the coronation because he was not so “ideologically captured” that he would refuse an opportunity to attend “the strangest, the weirdest… historical event in the U.K. of our age.”

    The musician was responding to questions sent into his website, the Red Hand Files, after it was revealed that he was to be part of the Australian delegation. One fan succinctly asked: “Why the fuck are you going to the king’s coronation?”

    Cave wrote: “I’ll make this a quick one because I’ve got to work out what I am going to wear to the coronation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

