NNA – “Amwalouna Lana – Our Money is Ours” association and the “Caliber” group on Thursday carried out a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut, “in of support of the European delegation, and in rejection against all the campaigns and pressure exerted against judges.”

This sit-in coincides with the Disciplinary Council’s issuance of a decision expelling Judge Ghada Aoun from service.

