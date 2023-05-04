Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia accuses U.S. of being behind alleged Kremlin drone attack

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russia accused the United States on Thursday of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill President Vladimir Putin.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the allegation in a briefing to reporters, saying Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing U.S. plans. He did not provide any evidence to support the claim of U.S. involvement.

    Ukraine has denied involvement in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, when video footage showed two flying objects approaching the Kremlin and one exploding with a bright flash.

    “Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov said.

    He alleged that the United States often selected both the targets for Ukraine to attack, and the means to attack them.–Reuters 

     

     

     

    ===============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israeli forces kill 3 suspects in West Bank shooting of British-Israeli women

    May 4, 2023
    News

    King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Russia is now accusing the US of also being behind the drone attack on the Kremlin. Others say it was Russia itself.

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy