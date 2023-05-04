Sportsbooks Are Growing — Why Not Launch Your Own?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The number of sportsbook websites is growing. In 2020, the trend was spurred by the pandemic — with so many people stuck at home with time on their hands, internet gambling has been booming. Bookies have been expanding their online options and partnerships to keep the action hot regardless of restrictions. If you have always thought of launching your own company, now is the best time.

Sportsbooks are websites, but you do not have to build your own platform from scratch. Today, the process is quick and simple. Sportsbook software developers like the Altenar team can deliver a finished fully functional product you can brand. Such systems are known as white label solutions. Here are their main components.

Ready-to-Use Software

The platform will be fully functional from the get-go, and it may be customized later as your needs change. You will be using powerful in-house software with payment systems and promotion tools already integrated. Moreover, all the best placed through it will be monitored by a 24/7 team. It will keep your risks under control.

Payment Systems

Bettors and casino gamblers expect a multifaceted payment system that accepts all popular methods. A white label site will allow them to make bets using credit or debit cards, e-wallets, bank wires, etc. Smooth deposits and withdrawals are crucial for your reputation and overall success.

Simple Licensing

Licensing is a grueling stage for most businesses regardless of their niche. In online betting, it is particularly drawn-out. Besides, you need to pay an excellent legal team to handle all the challenges. Luckily, there is another way to make a business legal.

White label software may come with a license from the technology provider. This means you do not have to work through the process on your own — just join their system. Moreover, you will be able to create several brands and license them in the same fashion. With time, as your business grows, you can transition to your own license more easily.

Adjustable Range of Events

A bookie can accept thousands of bets on hundreds of games daily. This spreads out the risks and boosts the bottom line. You may have heard that investors diversify their portfolios of assets to limit risk — the logic is the same.

Add Casino Games

Some platforms focus on sports betts, while others combine them with casino games. After all, these are two dimensions of gambling. Spice up your selection with the biggest hits!

This diversity can also be found in the casino department. Add the most popular titles from Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and other giants. If you include the highest-paying progressive slots, they will attract millions.

The Bottom Line

Sportsbooks have benefitted from the pandemic, and their audiences are growing even faster than before. If you decide to take advantage of this trend, launching a business is relatively easy. Just pick a white label package and build your own brand!

Sportsbooks Are Growing — Why Not Launch Your Own?