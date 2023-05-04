Sheikh Al-Khatib broaches developments with KSA Ambassador

NNA – Deputy Head of the Higher Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, on Thursday received at the Council’s headquarters, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, who offered him well-wishes on the occasion of the holy Fitr Eid.

Discussions touched on the brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, as well as on developments in Lebanon and the region.

Sheikh Al-Khatib blessed “the Saudi-Iranian agreement that preserves the interests of the two countries and is reflected on the overall Arab and Islamic situation,” and hoped that “the coming days will witness an internal breakthrough leading to the election of a consensual president in preparation for the formation of a rescue government that will get Lebanon out of its economic and livelihood crises.”

Al-Khatib also underlined the “influential Saudi role in strengthening Arab-Islamic solidarity.”

