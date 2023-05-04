Millner attack: Bangladeshi student in Darwin dies after home invasion

<!–

A 23-year-old international student has died after being attacked in a home invasion in Darwin.

The Bangladeshi student died at the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he had been in intensive care since Wednesday morning with serious head injuries.

Shocked housemates found the student in his bed surrounded by a pool of blood at their home in Millner, a Darwin suburb, around 4:30 am on Wednesday.

A burglar is said to have fled the house armed with a fire extinguisher.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

A 23-year-old international student has died after being attacked in a home invasion in Darwin (Google Street View pictured)

An unnamed surgeon had previously told NT News that the student was expected to die from his injuries.

“There was no point in doing anything but inserting an intracranial pressure gauge and giving him palliative care,” they said.

The student studied at Charles Darwin University.

“When we hear about incidents of violence involving our students, it affects the entire CDU community,” Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends at this very difficult time.”

An international student died at the Royal Darwin Hospital (pictured) after a serious burglary

NT Police Secretary Kate Worden added: “Absolutely my heart breaks for this student and also for their family, and for the CDU family.”

Northern Territory Police were called to the house on Trower Road in Millner shortly after the alleged home invasion.

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area at that time or has CCTV footage is urged to contact the police on 131 444.