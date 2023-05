NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Thursday received in his office, Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke.

Discussions reportedly touched on issues of common interest.

Brigadier General Baissari also received Bishop of the Maronite Catholic Eparchy of Latakia, Rev. Antoine Chbeir, with whom he discussed the general situation.

============== L.Y