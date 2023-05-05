Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets Arab clans’ sheikhs’ delegation: We stand shoulder to shoulder in the face of strife between the sons of one nation

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, a delegation of sheikhs of the Arab clans from the various Lebanese regions, and from the Arab tribes of Khaldeh, in the presence of MPs Mohammed Suleiman and Mohammed Khawaja.

    The delegation presented Speaker Berri with the “abaya” of the Arab clans, as a token of  recognition and appreciation for his positions and efforts in national reunification, calling on the Speaker to intervene and exert further efforts in order to achieve reconciliation in the Khaldeh events.

    Speaker Berri hailed “the high sense of national and patriotic responsibility embodied by the Arab clans in warding off the strife that some tried to awaken in Khaldeh.”

    Berri concluded by stressing that Amal Movement stands shoulder to shoulder with the Arab clans and those with goodwill in confronting strife between the sons of the one nation.

     

    ================ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Slumber Party Massacre Victims Were All Shot In The Head, Police Say

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Slumber Party Massacre Victims Were All Shot In The Head, Police Say

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

    May 4, 2023
    News

    What boycott? Bud Light controversy led to only a 1% drop in global sales volume, CEO says

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy