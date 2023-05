NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Thursday met in Maarab, with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, accompanied by the Embassy’s Political Affairs Chief, Amy Smith.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Party’s Foreign Relations Chief, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and LF Central Council member, Mark Saad.

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments on the local and regional arena.

================ L.Y