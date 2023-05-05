Look up tomorrow! Full moon will change COLOUR for billions of people around the world

The deep penumbral eclipse is expected to peak this Friday at 6:22pm BST

This will be the deepest penumbral lunar eclipse to occur until September 2042

Billions of people across five continents could get the chance to attend this event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Stargazers are in for a treat tomorrow as Earth’s shadow is cast on the full ‘Flower Moon’ in a rare lunar eclipse.

Billions of people across five continents could get the chance to see a deep penumbral eclipse this Friday as it peaks at 6:22pm BST.

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, preventing light from reaching the lunar surface.

Earth’s outer shadow — known as the penumbra — will be cast onto the moon as a result, creating a subtle change of light.

“A planet’s shadow produces a cast shadow and penumbra, depending on the location of the planet and the sun. The darkest solar eclipses occur when the moon moves through the Earth’s cast shadow,” Professor Don Pollacco of the University of Warwick told MailOnline.

Pictured: The moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia in 2022

People in much of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and even Antarctica may have a chance to see this penumbral eclipse

“A penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the Earth’s shadow.”

WHAT IS A MOON ECLIPSE? A solar eclipse occurs whenever a planet or moon passes between another planet, moon, or the sun. Depending on their jobs, they can be full or partial. A lunar eclipse is a specific event that occurs when the Earth is exactly between the sun and the moon. When this happens, the Earth blocks the light from the sun to the moon. The shadow of the earth then falls on the moon. During a lunar eclipse, we can see the Earth’s shadow on the Moon. They can last for several hours, but it is rare for a total solar eclipse to last longer than 100 minutes. There are at least two lunar eclipses every year.

People in much of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and even Antarctica may have a chance to see this penumbral eclipse.

At this time of year, the moon is typically referred to as the ‘Flower Moon’, ‘Milk Moon’ or ‘Corn Planting Moon’ – inspired by flowering plants in early May.

Unfortunately, people in the US and UK are unlikely to see the effects of the eclipse this time around.

The event is expected to kick off on May 5 at 4.14pm BST and run for just over four hours before concluding at 8.31pm.

While this will be the deepest penumbral lunar eclipse to occur until September 2042, weather and patience are required to observe it.

Professor Don Pollacco added that it can be very difficult to see the eclipse of the moon because of the continuous illumination of the sun.

But during total lunar eclipses, the sun doesn’t illuminate the moon, so the lunar surface often changes color.

“For a total lunar eclipse, totality takes hours. During these eclipses, the sun does not illuminate the moon, but light from the sun passes through the Earth’s atmosphere and reaches the lunar surface,” said Professor Don Pollacco.

“It is then reflected back to us. So instead of the moon disappearing, it becomes dim and often turns a dark red – an impressive sight. Because entire hemispheres can see the eclipse, it is much less rare than an eclipse and usually a typical location can see one every year.”

The Flower Moon rising behind the antenna atop One World Trade Center in New York City in 2022

This year’s penumbral eclipse also comes as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak between midnight and sunrise on May 6.

This spectacle will be visible from the UK in the early hours, but according to the Southern Hemisphere in general Royal Museums Greenwich.

Eta Aquarids are made from the debris left behind by Halley’s Comet and take place from mid-April to late May each year.

Professor Don Pollacco explained: ‘Earth goes through a number of comet orbits every year and at these times we see an increase in meteor activity depending on the density of the dust previously ejected from the comet.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, so named because its radiant is in the constellation of Aquarius, occurs when Earth passes through the orbit of a comet named Halley.

“These meteors are best seen from the southern hemisphere, where the radiant in Aquarius is more visible. From the UK you might expect 10 meteors an hour in clear, dark conditions.’