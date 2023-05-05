King Charles impersonator reveals he also poses as Prince Edward

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A professional impersonator of King Charles revealed that he is impersonating not only the monarch, but also his younger brother, Prince Edward.

Guy Ingle, 63, an entertainer from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, joined Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain to speak about life as His Royal Highness.

Guy, sitting next to Camilla impersonator Wendy Ellis, admitted that wAlthough he’s busier than ever in the run-up to the coronation, he’s previously starred as Edward.

He said, “Years ago I was on This Morning as Prince Edward on a Thursday and as Prince Charles on a Tuesday.”

Elsewhere, Guy, who has been impersonating Charles, 74, since the 1990s, revealed that years ago, Charles sent a security guard to him with a message during a polo match.

The impersonator revealed that His Majesty wished him “good luck” when they first crossed paths.

He said: ‘Some years ago I even showed up at a polo event when he was playing polo and had to give a speech, and he was playing polo with his sons against the Argentina polo team.

“And what happened next was I actually saw him play and then the awards, and a security guy came up to me and said, ‘Prince Charles has a message for you.’ He said, ‘good luck to you. You have to earn a living.’

However, he admitted that the imitation business was not always very lucrative and he had to find other jobs to make ends meet.

He said: “But I also have to do other things to make a living, like during Covid, we have to do everything, between jobs I’ve worked in a cafe, I’ve done bar work, I’ve done everything.”

In the run-up to the coronation, he saw his workload quadruple.

Guy previously said: ‘Work has never been more busy since the Queen’s death as Charles is now King. That means I no longer play second fiddle to the Queen.

“The workload has quadrupled, but I never get caught up in inappropriate performances, I have far too much respect for the royal family for that.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the royals, my family has always been very supportive of them.

“We were all extremely saddened by the news of the Queen’s death, and I don’t think the stress with Harry and Andrew helped her in her later years.”

Guy – who says he doesn’t use the tube because of the stares he gets from the audience – has also revealed how he goes about his unusual role.

He said, “I take the same approach to most of my performances as King Charles.

“I have my agents give me information about who booked me and what the event is so I can adjust the routine.

“I learn the script and get my costume ready, I practice my lines while I do the makeup, and then arrive at the venue in plenty of time.

“But I rarely use the tube to avoid stares and questions from the audience, because I’m often stopped by them.”

Guy added that the best job he’s ever done was in Los Angeles.

He said, “The best experience I’ve ever had was working in Los Angeles, on the set of the 2008 Superhero Movie with the late great Leslie Nielsen.

“I was treated like a star there, limousines and a five-star hotel and then moved to an apartment in Beverley Hills.”

But achieving success is not easy for Guy.

He said, “The reason I got into this job was because I knew I could do it better than most impersonators or lookalikes.”

But he added that he had a lot of rejections.

He said, “I was constantly rejected through the 1990s until I finally got jobs with other impersonators like Diana and the Queen.”

He also lost a lot of work during the pandemic, so his increase in sales is a boost.