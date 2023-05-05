Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Subway to the Pub Just Like Normal British People

Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

Kate Middleton and Prince William have always been masters of the common touch, and Wednesday they took that schtick to what might turn out to be its ultimate iteration: taking the subway to the pub for a pint.

Admittedly, it wasn’t exactly a low key look for Kate, who was dressed in a glamorous red dress by London boutique Eponine. William, meanwhile, was in business attire, albeit with a shirt unbuttoned almost to his solar plexus.

