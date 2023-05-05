Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Subway to the Pub Just Like Normal British People

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Subway to the Pub Just Like Normal British People

    Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William have always been masters of the common touch, and Wednesday they took that schtick to what might turn out to be its ultimate iteration: taking the subway to the pub for a pint.

    Admittedly, it wasn’t exactly a low key look for Kate, who was dressed in a glamorous red dress by London boutique Eponine. William, meanwhile, was in business attire, albeit with a shirt unbuttoned almost to his solar plexus.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Slumber Party Massacre Victims Were All Shot In The Head, Police Say

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Slumber Party Massacre Victims Were All Shot In The Head, Police Say

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

    May 4, 2023
    News

    What boycott? Bud Light controversy led to only a 1% drop in global sales volume, CEO says

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy