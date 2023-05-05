Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Mourning British Dad ‘Delighted’ by Israeli Vengeance Killing

    May 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Mourning British Dad ‘Delighted’ by Israeli Vengeance Killing

    Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

    Israel on Thursday announced that its soldiers had killed the Palestinian gunmen responsible for murdering two British-Israeli sisters and their mother last month.

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said the “Hamas terrorists” who shot Lucy Dee and her two daughters, Maia and Rina, had been “neutralized” along with a “senior operative” who helped them. “Together, Israeli forces will continue thwarting all direct threats of terrorism toward Israeli civilians,” the IDF added.

    The IDF did not name the three Palestinians killed, but Hamas said they were members of its armed wing and identified them as Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri and Ibrahim Jabr, according to Al Jazeera. Palestinian officials said four others were wounded in the Israeli operation in Nablus in the north of the occupied West Bank.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

