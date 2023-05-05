Meg Ryan, 61, looks unrecognisable on first public outing in six months

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meg Ryan looked unrecognizable as she made a rare public appearance in New York on Thursday.

The 61-year-old actress — who hasn’t been photographed since last November — showed an impossibly smooth complexion as she supported boyfriend Michael J. Fox at a screening of his upcoming documentary, Still.

Meg — who has long denied having any plastic surgery or enhancements — boasted a fuller pout and wrinkle-free skin framed by her signature blonde locks.

At the screening, held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the Sleepless In Seattle star looked in high spirits as she posed for snaps with her friends, including Bill Murray and Elvis Costello.

While Meg has been making fewer public outings lately, she made sure she was ready to support Michael as he releases an Apple TV+ movie about his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Different look: Meg Ryan looked unrecognizable as she stepped out in New York on Thursday in a rare public appearance (pictured right in 1993)

Two’s company: The 61-year-old actress displayed impossibly smooth skin as she supported boyfriend Michael J. Fox at a screening for his upcoming documentary, Still

Incorporating documentary, archival and script elements, the film tells Michael’s story in his own words – from his upbringing on a Canadian Army base to his rise to stardom in Hollywood in the 1980s.

The account follows his public life alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years following his secret diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease at age 29.

Meg looked effortlessly stylish for the documentary screening, pairing a scarlet jacket with brown plaid trousers and chunky black boots.

The appearance of the Golden Globe nominee has changed a lot over the years, which has given rise to many rumors about what she may or may not have done.

“To be honest, I don’t pay much attention to it,” she said Doorman magazine in 2015, when asked about the speculation surrounding her plastic surgery.

“There is a lot of hatred in the world today. It’s so easy to judge. Imagine being a hater, how stupid.’

In 2016, plastic surgeon Mark Youssef analyzed her face Hollywood life and said he felt she had “too many” changes.

“The most obvious thing she’s had done is some kind of padding or fat transfer on her cheek,” he said.

“It’s definitely too much because the apple of her cheek is too full and too big. When she smiles, all that filler moves up and her eyes look smaller.

“The reason she looks manly is because of the volume placement on her cheeks. The volume of the filler should have been placed a bit laterally to give her a softer look.’

Famous Friends: Meg was joined at the screening by (LR) Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Tracy Pollan, Joan Jett, Michael, Jane Pauley, Denis Lear and Katie Couric

Supportive: While Meg has been making fewer public outings lately, she made sure she was ready to support Michael as he releases an Apple TV+ movie about his battle with Parkinson’s

Chic: She looked effortlessly stylish for the outing, pairing a scarlet jacket with brown plaid trousers and chunky black boots as she posed with Tracy Pollan

He also theorized that she had a nose job, lip injections, Botox, and possibly even a facelift.

“The tip of her nose is narrower than before. The tip looks more pinched, so it’s quite possible she’s had some sort of nose job,” he continued.

“There’s definitely volume in her lips and Botox on her forehead, too. She has had too much Botox in the forehead, with the result that the eyes look smaller because it lowers the position of the eyebrow.

‘The operation that changes the shape of the face most dramatically is a facelift. It looks like Meg Ryan may have had one.

“It’s possible because the shape of her face has changed so much. The texture of her face also looks different. It looks like she’s had some sort of laser skin resurfacing treatment.’

Last year, it was announced that Meg would be returning to the screen as she plans to star in and direct the upcoming film What Happens Later.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of Steven Dietz’ play Shooting Star.

Changes: There’s no denying that Meg’s appearance (seen on the left in 1999 and on the right in 2021) has changed a lot, but she’s never spoken out about what she’s done

Filler? In 2013, fans wondered if she had recent lip injections when she appeared at the 2013 Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy with a Joker-esque smile.

Last pictured: Meg hadn’t been photographed since November 2022 when she was spotted taking a walk in New York City

Comeback: Last year it was announced that Meg would be returning to the screen as she plans to star in and direct the upcoming film What Happens Later (pictured in 2019).

The media outlet also revealed that the playwright co-wrote the screenplay with both Kirk Lynn and the actress herself.

The feature film is described by the filmmakers as an ‘evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy’.

What Happens Later focuses on a former couple who investigate their romantic past while snowbound in an airport.

David Duchovny stars opposite Meg and will play the male lead in the upcoming feature film.

STILL: A Michael J. Fox film is out May 12 in select British and Irish cinemas and on Apple TV+