Tearful Craig Revel Horwood discusses the shock of losing two friends within weeks of each other

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tearful Craig Revel Horwood has discussed the shock of losing two of his friends, Len Goodman and Paul O’Grady, within weeks of each other.

Along with Phillip Schofied and Holly Willoughby on This Morning on Thursday, he recalled some beautiful moments he shared with them both and spoke of his grief.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 58, is currently starring as Miss Hannigan in the new stage production of Annie, a role he previously shared with Paul.

The TV personality passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28, aged 67, as his partner announced the news just before 3am.

Speaking about Paul’s death, Craig admitted that he found it “hard to breathe” as he reflected on the last words he heard him say.

Horrible: Tearful Craig Revel Horwood discussed the shock of losing two of his friends, Len Goodman and Paul O’Grady, within weeks of each other on Thursday

Craig continued: ‘It was after Edinburgh, he said goodbye and how much he enjoyed doing it.

“He did the run for two weeks and then we had to share the part and suddenly we had the news that he had died and no one could really believe it. He said in Edinburgh: ‘See you all in Southampton.’

“Obviously when I showed up for my week, we dedicated all the performances that week to Paul. It was a shock to the company, it was a shock to all of us.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we had to go on with the show… as they say, the show has to go on, but it was really emotional. It was really hard to breathe and get through because we were all in that state of panic and shock.”

Recalling some recent moments they shared, Craig said, “He said my Miss Hannigan was very glamorous and he was very downtrodden!” He was just absolutely brilliant. So funny. He was much loved and will be missed.

Craig also spoke about his other friend and colleague Strictly Judge Len, saying, “It was a double whammy… it really hit me.”

Len died at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells after a brief battle with bone cancer on April 22, just a day before his 79th birthday.

He said: ‘I didn’t even know he was sick so it was a huge shock to me and I know he wanted to keep it quiet… but a brilliantly brilliant man who brought ballroom back to the world. He was fantastic.’

Upset: The Strictly Come Dancing star, 58, is currently starring as Miss Hannigan in the new stage production of Annie, a role he previously shared with Paul

Sad: Craig also spoke about his other friend and colleague Strict Judgment Len, saying: ‘It was a double whammy… it really hit me’

Craig explained: ‘I’m currently performing in Dartford and that’s where Len and his lovely wife taught me ballroom and latin.

“When I came to Strictly I was a classical dancer but not ballroom and latin and he said, ‘You should go to my school’ and I learned to dance with him there. I have fantastic memories of him.’

He added: ‘He never stopped complaining! We were the complete opposite – I was so on television and he was the nice smiley face – and the role was completely reversed when we did the tour! He was brilliant.

‘I will miss him. But the thing is, like Brucie, he will live in me… and every time I hear the words “Seven” it will always ring in my head and in my heart. My love goes out to his wonderful wife Sue and his family, who are absolutely wonderful.’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX